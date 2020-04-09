Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.46 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) will post $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Medtronic’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.12 to $1.63. Medtronic posted earnings per share of $1.54 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 5.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Medtronic will report full year earnings of $5.49 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.14 to $5.64. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $5.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.74 to $6.12. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Medtronic.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.06. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 17.11%. The business had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis.

MDT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on Medtronic from $124.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. DZ Bank raised Medtronic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine downgraded Medtronic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.85.

MDT traded up $4.82 on Wednesday, reaching $99.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,653,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,951,784. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $94.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $115.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.70. Medtronic has a fifty-two week low of $72.13 and a fifty-two week high of $122.15.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 41.38%.

In other Medtronic news, CEO Omar Ishrak purchased 8,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $110.87 per share, with a total value of $972,440.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Barnett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. CLS Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 346 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 303.4% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 351 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

