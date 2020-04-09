Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) Position Increased by Investment House LLC

Investment House LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,556 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,575 shares during the period. Medtronic comprises approximately 1.3% of Investment House LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Investment House LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $11,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,648,853,000. Investec Asset Management LTD acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth $494,986,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Medtronic by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,968,638 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,017,493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690,287 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth $167,466,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,687,292 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,229,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225,925 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

MDT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Medtronic from $124.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a report on Monday, March 30th. Guggenheim raised shares of Medtronic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Medtronic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Medtronic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.85.

Shares of NYSE:MDT traded up $4.82 on Wednesday, reaching $99.28. 7,653,583 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,951,784. The company has a fifty day moving average of $94.84 and a 200-day moving average of $107.97. Medtronic PLC has a twelve month low of $72.13 and a twelve month high of $122.15. The company has a market capitalization of $115.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.20, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.80 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 17.11% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Medtronic PLC will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is 41.38%.

In other news, CEO Omar Ishrak purchased 8,771 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $110.87 per share, for a total transaction of $972,440.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

