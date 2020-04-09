Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mercer International Inc. owns and operates a diverse pulp and paper business in the southern German states of Saxony and Thuringia, in the former East Germany. The Company operates it’s pulp business primarily through its subsidiaries, Spezialpapierfabrik Blankenstein GmbH and Zellstof-und Papierfabrik Rosenthal GmbH & Co. KG , and conducts its paper business through another subsidiary, Dresden Papier GmbH. “

MERC has been the subject of several other research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Mercer International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. TheStreet lowered Mercer International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Mercer International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Mercer International in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mercer International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.30.

MERC traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.70. 224,203 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 303,986. The company has a market cap of $513.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.00 and a beta of 1.62. Mercer International has a one year low of $6.42 and a one year high of $17.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 3.30.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $331.17 million for the quarter. Mercer International had a negative net margin of 0.59% and a negative return on equity of 0.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mercer International will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Alan C. Wallace acquired 8,000 shares of Mercer International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.52 per share, for a total transaction of $84,160.00. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Walthausen & Co. LLC boosted its position in Mercer International by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 598,209 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,358,000 after buying an additional 68,960 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Mercer International by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 119,563 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Mercer International by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 71,164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $875,000 after acquiring an additional 2,371 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Mercer International by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 30,739 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 2,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Mercer International during the 4th quarter valued at $243,000. 77.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mercer International

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood Kraft (NBSK) pulp in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Pulp and Wood Products. It produces NBSK pulp primarily from wood chips and pulp logs; carbon neutral or green energy using carbon-neutral bio-fuels, such as black liquor and wood waste; and tall oil for use as a chemical additive and green energy source.

