Mercury Price Hits $0.0035 on Top Exchanges (MER)

Mercury (CURRENCY:MER) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. Over the last seven days, Mercury has traded 8.5% higher against the dollar. Mercury has a market cap of $349,166.03 and $61.00 worth of Mercury was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mercury token can currently be bought for about $0.0035 or 0.00000048 BTC on popular exchanges including Waves Decentralized Exchange, Bittrex, Tidex and Upbit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002720 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013689 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $215.58 or 0.02960747 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.02 or 0.00206258 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00049206 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00045862 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000714 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000185 BTC.

About Mercury

Mercury launched on March 15th, 2017. Mercury’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. Mercury’s official website is www.darcr.us . Mercury’s official Twitter account is @darcrus and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Mercury

Mercury can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Waves Decentralized Exchange, Upbit and Tidex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mercury directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mercury should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mercury using one of the exchanges listed above.

