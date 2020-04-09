Merlyn.AI Bull-Rider Bear-Fighter ETF (NYSEARCA:WIZ) Trading 1.1% Higher

Merlyn.AI Bull-Rider Bear-Fighter ETF (NYSEARCA:WIZ) shares were up 1.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $23.47 and last traded at $22.68, approximately 18,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 63,748 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.43.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.63.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were given a $0.0124 dividend. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 16th.

