Metalla Royalty & Streaming (CVE:MTA) Trading Up 3.7%

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd (CVE:MTA) shares were up 3.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$6.95 and last traded at C$6.81, approximately 60,402 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 93,616 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.57.

The company has a current ratio of 11.82, a quick ratio of 11.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.22. The firm has a market cap of $205.91 million and a PE ratio of -60.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$6.54.

Get Metalla Royalty & Streaming alerts:

Metalla Royalty & Streaming (CVE:MTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$2.14 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd., a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the acquisition and management of precious metal royalties, streams, and related production-based interests in Canada and Australia. The company was formerly known as Excalibur Resources Ltd. and changed its name to Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd.

Read More: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Metalla Royalty & Streaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metalla Royalty & Streaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.