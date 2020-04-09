Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) Shares Sold by Abner Herrman & Brock LLC

Abner Herrman & Brock LLC decreased its position in shares of Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 161,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,100 shares during the quarter. Metlife accounts for approximately 1.1% of Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s holdings in Metlife were worth $4,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MET. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Metlife during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in shares of Metlife during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Capital International Sarl purchased a new position in shares of Metlife during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Metlife during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bank lifted its position in shares of Metlife by 318.5% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 1,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. 75.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Metlife from $60.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Metlife from $59.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Citigroup upgraded Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Metlife from to in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Metlife from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

Shares of Metlife stock traded up $1.99 on Thursday, reaching $35.46. 10,681,774 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,864,965. Metlife Inc has a 1-year low of $22.85 and a 1-year high of $53.28. The company has a market cap of $28.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.06.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $18.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.82 billion. Metlife had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 8.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Metlife Inc will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Metlife news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 14,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total value of $732,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 127,130 shares in the company, valued at $6,559,908. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

