Michael Kors (NYSE:KORS) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Michael Kors Holdings Ltd (NYSE:KORS)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $14.41. Michael Kors shares last traded at $12.79, with a volume of 9,542,482 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 3.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.49.

About Michael Kors (NYSE:KORS)

Michael Kors Holdings Limited design, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel and accessories. It operates in four segments: MK Retail, MK Wholesale, MK Licensing, and Jimmy Choo. The MK Retail segment sells women's apparel; handbags and small leather goods; men's apparel; footwear; and licensed products comprising watches, jewelry, fragrances, and beauty and eyewear.

