Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Holdings Lessened by Confluence Investment Management LLC

Confluence Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 20.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 872,939 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 223,214 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 2.6% of Confluence Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $137,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,362 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $8,113,000 after acquiring an additional 8,782 shares in the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $76,467,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its position in Microsoft by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 95,879 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $13,330,000 after acquiring an additional 5,929 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 501,911 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $69,781,000 after acquiring an additional 8,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMA Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,089,000. 72.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total value of $3,231,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 582,510 shares in the company, valued at $104,589,670.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MSFT traded up $1.64 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $165.13. The stock had a trading volume of 48,223,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,431,392. The company has a market capitalization of $1,243.51 billion, a PE ratio of 28.77, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.96. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $116.13 and a twelve month high of $190.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.88.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $36.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.68 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.02% and a return on equity of 40.41%. Microsoft’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.95%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MSFT shares. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Cfra boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $186.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Microsoft from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.42.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

