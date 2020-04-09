Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) PT Lowered to $110.00

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Citigroup from $140.00 to $110.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Citigroup‘s target price points to a potential downside of 5.70% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $131.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Mizuho downgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.10.

MAA traded up $5.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $116.65. 1,322,715 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 855,641. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $120.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.82. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 52-week low of $82.00 and a 52-week high of $148.88.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.33). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 21.50% and a return on equity of 5.28%. The company had revenue of $416.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.16, for a total value of $33,832.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 58,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,789,906.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total transaction of $30,221.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 267,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,903,465.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,128 shares of company stock worth $443,568. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MAA. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 4th quarter worth about $8,736,000. TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 217.5% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

