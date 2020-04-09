MinexCoin Price Up 6.4% Over Last 7 Days (MNX)

MinexCoin (CURRENCY:MNX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 9th. MinexCoin has a market cap of $192,871.73 and $30,735.00 worth of MinexCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, MinexCoin has traded up 6.4% against the dollar. One MinexCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0304 or 0.00000418 BTC on popular exchanges including Livecoin, Exmo, HitBTC and CoinExchange.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get MinexCoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002720 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013715 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 22.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $215.38 or 0.02959800 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.00 or 0.00206183 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00049154 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00046024 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000711 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000185 BTC.

MinexCoin Profile

MinexCoin (MNX) is a coin. It launched on March 29th, 2017. MinexCoin’s total supply is 6,592,878 coins and its circulating supply is 6,338,839 coins. The Reddit community for MinexCoin is /r/Minexcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MinexCoin’s official website is minexcoin.com . MinexCoin’s official Twitter account is @minexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling MinexCoin

MinexCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exmo, HitBTC, CoinExchange and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MinexCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MinexCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MinexCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MinexCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MinexCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.