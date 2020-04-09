Mizuho Lowers Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) Price Target to $20.00

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) had its target price dropped by Mizuho from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Mizuho’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 30.21% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on KMI. Bank of America upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Citigroup cut shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet cut shares of Kinder Morgan from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.07.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Shares of NYSE KMI traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,454,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,314,473. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.60. Kinder Morgan has a one year low of $9.42 and a one year high of $22.58. The company has a market cap of $32.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.07.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 6.29%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Richard D. Kinder acquired 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.25 per share, with a total value of $7,125,000.00. Also, Chairman Richard D. Kinder acquired 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.88 per share, with a total value of $5,664,000.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 243,739,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,601,794,585.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 1,400,000 shares of company stock valued at $24,858,000. Insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 104,650,289 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,215,447,000 after acquiring an additional 8,137,878 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,587,909 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $603,878,000 after buying an additional 105,414 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter worth $402,735,000. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 13,636,689 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $288,689,000 after purchasing an additional 723,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 395.9% in the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,996,040 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $211,616,000 after purchasing an additional 7,980,233 shares in the last quarter. 62.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.