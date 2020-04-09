Modus Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Modus Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,023 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 1.8% of Modus Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Modus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMZN. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $2,313,511,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Amazon.com by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,906,057 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $31,239,688,000 after purchasing an additional 200,105 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,901,043 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,879,622,000 after purchasing an additional 188,730 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Amazon.com by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,493,110 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,302,548,000 after purchasing an additional 56,178 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $8,070,972,000. 56.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AMZN shares. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Aegis increased their target price on Amazon.com from $2,100.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Pivotal Research increased their target price on Amazon.com from $2,250.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. BidaskClub cut Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,338.84.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN traded up $31.40 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2,043.00. 3,963,936 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,341,030. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,626.03 and a 52-week high of $2,185.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,924.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,849.28. The company has a market cap of $1,014.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.79, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 4.13%. The firm had revenue of $87.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,125.02, for a total transaction of $3,750,660.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,332,559.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1,930.41 per share, with a total value of $193,041.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 352 shares in the company, valued at $679,504.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 724,962 shares of company stock valued at $1,482,615,847 in the last quarter. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

