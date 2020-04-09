Modus Advisors LLC Buys 4,496 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Modus Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 186.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,904 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,496 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 1.0% of Modus Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Modus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 21,994,272 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,468,497,000 after acquiring an additional 600,041 shares during the period. Inscription Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 33,220 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,239,000 after buying an additional 4,129 shares during the period. Carderock Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,323 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,463,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Alesco Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 16,925 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,669,000 after buying an additional 5,018 shares during the period. Finally, GQG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 5,012,814 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $790,859,000 after buying an additional 879,345 shares during the period. 72.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total transaction of $3,231,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 582,510 shares in the company, valued at $104,589,670.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT traded up $1.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $165.13. 48,223,208 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,431,392. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.88. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $116.13 and a one year high of $190.70. The company has a market cap of $1,243.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.96.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.02% and a return on equity of 40.41%. The firm had revenue of $36.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.95%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MSFT. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Microsoft to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $162.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.42.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

