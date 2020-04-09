Modus Advisors LLC Increases Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Modus Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 177.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,004 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Sailer Financial LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. 73.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Mellody L. Hobson bought 14,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $137.25 per share, with a total value of $2,003,850.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,170,330.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 62,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.94, for a total value of $8,191,494.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 128,814 shares of company stock valued at $17,318,144. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of JPM stock traded up $3.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $94.30. The company had a trading volume of 22,892,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,128,627. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $76.91 and a 12 month high of $141.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.97. The company has a market cap of $258.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.31.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $28.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.69 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 25.49%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.98 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 34.35%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on JPM shares. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $147.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, March 27th. Edward Jones restated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. DZ Bank upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.53.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

