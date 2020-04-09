Modus Advisors LLC Invests $608,000 in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,292 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $608,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $1,297,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 496,070 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $71,747,000 after acquiring an additional 63,786 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 18,451 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,883 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 47,065 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $6,807,000 after acquiring an additional 3,110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DIS traded down $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $101.07. The company had a trading volume of 21,524,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,945,484. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $109.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.54. Walt Disney Co has a 12 month low of $79.07 and a 12 month high of $153.41. The stock has a market cap of $182.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.15, a PEG ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 13.81%. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DIS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Guggenheim cut Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Walt Disney from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cfra lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $160.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Walt Disney from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.91.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

