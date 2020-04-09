Modus Advisors LLC Purchases 296 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Modus Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 36.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,114 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the quarter. Modus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded up $2.34 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $305.97. 3,871,574 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,293,982. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $233.05 and a 12-month high of $325.26. The stock has a market cap of $127.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $300.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $299.22.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.04. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The firm had revenue of $39.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.01 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Costco Wholesale from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $343.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $315.42.

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total transaction of $443,826.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,967 shares in the company, valued at $7,346,125.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 3,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.41, for a total transaction of $1,156,578.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,582 shares in the company, valued at $10,388,778.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

Further Reading: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.