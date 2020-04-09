Modus Advisors LLC Sells 986 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Modus Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 47.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,071 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 986 shares during the quarter. Modus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Square LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $653,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 50,311 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $19,590,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 12,660 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,930,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. 79.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lockheed Martin stock traded up $6.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $361.41. 1,447,644 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,846,946. The business has a fifty day moving average of $361.93 and a 200 day moving average of $388.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $98.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.96. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $266.11 and a 12-month high of $442.53.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.03 by $0.26. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 198.95% and a net margin of 10.42%. The company had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.39 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $2.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $9.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.74%.

In other news, EVP Michele A. Evans sold 9,629 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.22, for a total transaction of $4,161,846.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,161,846.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Frank A. St sold 556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.60, for a total value of $243,861.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,401 shares in the company, valued at $614,478.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,793 shares of company stock valued at $17,313,473. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

LMT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Lockheed Martin from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Lockheed Martin from $440.00 to $385.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Argus boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Alembic Global Advisors lowered Lockheed Martin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $489.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $469.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Lockheed Martin has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $433.88.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

