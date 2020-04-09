Modus Advisors LLC Trims Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Modus Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,084 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,330 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 2.8% of Modus Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Modus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Orgel Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 2.6% in the third quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,588 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Apple in the third quarter worth approximately $466,000. Colony Group LLC grew its position in Apple by 0.3% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 171,946 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $38,511,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in Apple by 4.1% in the third quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 8,002 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,692,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Finally, UMA Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Apple in the third quarter worth approximately $3,203,000. 60.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AAPL stock traded up $6.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $266.07. 42,107,119 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,836,176. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $272.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $272.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,135.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.17. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $170.27 and a 12-month high of $327.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.41 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 12.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,077,266.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total value of $9,914,009.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AAPL. Raymond James increased their price objective on Apple from $280.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective (down from $370.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Macquarie cut Apple from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Nomura decreased their price target on Apple from to in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Apple in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $365.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $300.27.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

