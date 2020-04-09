Morgan Stanley Lowers New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) Price Target to $9.75

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $11.00 to $9.75 in a report issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential downside of 7.76% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on NYCB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised New York Community Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.50 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $11.50 price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler upgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. New York Community Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.86.

Get New York Community Bancorp alerts:

New York Community Bancorp stock traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.57. The stock had a trading volume of 3,987,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,511,708. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The stock has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.91. New York Community Bancorp has a 12 month low of $8.19 and a 12 month high of $13.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.66.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $259.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.36 million. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.40% and a net margin of 20.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that New York Community Bancorp will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lawrence J. Savarese bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.68 per share, with a total value of $29,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in New York Community Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in New York Community Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in New York Community Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in New York Community Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in New York Community Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. 61.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About New York Community Bancorp

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: Diversification in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for New York Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.