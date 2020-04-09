MorphoSys (NYSE:MOR) Stock Price Down 3.2%

Shares of MorphoSys AG Unsponsored ADR (NYSE:MOR) were down 3.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $24.47 and last traded at $24.57, approximately 119,900 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 6% from the average daily volume of 112,642 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.39.

Separately, SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of MorphoSys in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th.

Get MorphoSys alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.63 and a 200 day moving average of $29.56.

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and optimization of therapeutic antibody drug candidates in partnership with pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. The company, together with its pharmaceutical partners, develops a therapeutic pipeline of approximately 100 drugs for the treatment of cancer, Alzheimer's disease, infectious diseases, cardiovascular dysfunction, and inflammation.

Featured Article: What is the return on assets formula?

Receive News & Ratings for MorphoSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MorphoSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.