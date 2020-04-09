M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) Price Target Cut to $138.00

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from $152.00 to $138.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 20.26% from the stock’s previous close.

MTB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Nomura restated a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price objective on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Bank of America upgraded M&T Bank from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $169.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on M&T Bank from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $169.00 to $184.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. M&T Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.00.

Shares of M&T Bank stock traded up $7.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $114.75. 1,218,337 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 976,947. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $123.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.64. M&T Bank has a 1-year low of $87.64 and a 1-year high of $174.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.34.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 27.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that M&T Bank will post 11.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTB. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in M&T Bank by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 890,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,178,000 after purchasing an additional 9,915 shares in the last quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in M&T Bank by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 432,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,422,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of M&T Bank by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,711,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in M&T Bank by 51.2% in the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 22,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,790,000 after purchasing an additional 7,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in M&T Bank by 57.9% during the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 419,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,294,000 after buying an additional 154,057 shares during the last quarter. 82.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

