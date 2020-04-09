Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $112.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 5.81% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Murphy USA shares have outperformed the Zacks Oil Refining & Marketing industry over the past year (-18.9% vs. -58.1%) and looks well positioned for further price appreciation. A low-cost, high-volume fuel seller, Murphy USA's stations are located near Walmart supercenters. This enables the company to attract significantly more transactions than its peers. The company's access to pipelines and product distribution terminals is another key competitive advantage, helping to keep costs down in the fiercely competitive retail space. Discount pricing and shareholder friendly capital allocations are other positives in the Murphy USA story while the successful rollout of the Murphy Drive Rewards program led to a surge in new customers. Consequently, Murphy USA is expected to offer substantial upside potential from the current price levels.”

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Murphy USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Murphy USA from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Murphy USA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.25.

Shares of Murphy USA stock traded up $5.98 on Tuesday, reaching $105.85. 299,854 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 501,857. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Murphy USA has a twelve month low of $78.75 and a twelve month high of $121.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.65, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $96.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.49.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The specialty retailer reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.08. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 1.10%. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.38 earnings per share. Murphy USA’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Murphy USA will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MUSA. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Murphy USA by 30.6% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 3,469 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,940 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,345,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 15,651 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,361 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian lifted its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 6,112 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,990 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,626,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Murphy USA Inc operates a chain of retail stores in the United States. The company's retail stores offer motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. It operates retail stores under the Murphy USA and Murphy Express brand names. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,474 retail stores, including 1,160 Murphy USA and 312 are standalone Murphy Express stores located primarily in the Southwest, Southeast, and Midwest United States.

