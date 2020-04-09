NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) PT Lowered to $29.00

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) had its price target cut by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $35.00 to $29.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.86% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised NanoString Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on NanoString Technologies from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded NanoString Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded NanoString Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.67.

NASDAQ:NSTG traded down $1.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $25.47. The company had a trading volume of 511,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 607,571. NanoString Technologies has a 1-year low of $13.85 and a 1-year high of $36.43. The firm has a market cap of $930.18 million, a PE ratio of -19.74 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 4.73 and a quick ratio of 4.29.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $36.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.23 million. NanoString Technologies had a negative return on equity of 78.73% and a negative net margin of 32.41%. On average, analysts expect that NanoString Technologies will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP David W. Ghesquiere sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.09, for a total transaction of $771,980.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,672,770.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP J. Chad Brown sold 1,458 shares of NanoString Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.51, for a total value of $48,857.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,754 shares in the company, valued at $460,896.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,839 shares of company stock worth $2,848,942 in the last 90 days. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,189 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,776 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after buying an additional 883 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 43,484 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after buying an additional 1,269 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,960 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 1,471 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,741 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 1,891 shares during the period.

NanoString Technologies, Inc provides life science tools for translational research and molecular diagnostic products worldwide. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system. It provides nCounter MAX and FLEX systems that include Prep Station, an automated liquid handling component that processes and prepares samples for data collection; and nCounter Digital Analyzer, which collects data from samples by taking images of the immobilized fluorescent reporters in the sample cartridge and processing the data into output files.

