National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Price Target Cut to $31.00

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $33.00 to $31.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Citigroup‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 0.03% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on NSA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $41.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Friday, February 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.44.

Get National Storage Affiliates Trust alerts:

Shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust stock traded up $0.99 on Tuesday, reaching $31.01. 401,361 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 436,350. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.20 and its 200-day moving average is $33.26. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a one year low of $19.34 and a one year high of $38.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of -172.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.44.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $100.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.34 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 0.14% and a net margin of 0.36%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Arlen Dale Nordhagen acquired 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.70 per share, for a total transaction of $141,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tamara D. Fischer acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.83 per share, with a total value of $25,830.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 64,390 shares of company stock worth $1,670,328 over the last three months. 14.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NSA. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 137.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 458.4% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 844.4% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 21.6% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 2,215.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,393 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The Company currently holds ownership interests in and operates 709 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 44.9 million rentable square feet.

Featured Story: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.