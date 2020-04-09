NavCoin (NAV) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $34,619.00

NavCoin (CURRENCY:NAV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 9th. NavCoin has a market cap of $5.55 million and approximately $34,619.00 worth of NavCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NavCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0812 or 0.00001115 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Binance, Cryptopia and Poloniex. Over the last week, NavCoin has traded 3.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00007626 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00004022 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0888 or 0.00001219 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000499 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002042 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00045385 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Triangles (TRI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00014299 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

NavCoin Profile

NAV is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 6th, 2014. NavCoin’s total supply is 68,350,143 coins. The Reddit community for NavCoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NavCoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org . NavCoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin . NavCoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin

Buying and Selling NavCoin

NavCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LiteBit.eu, Binance, Poloniex, Cryptopia, Bittrex, Upbit and cfinex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NavCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NavCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NavCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

