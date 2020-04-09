NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

NexGen Energy Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.02. NexGen Energy shares last traded at $0.99, with a volume of 890,889 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NexGen Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th.

NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dudley & Shanley Inc. lifted its holdings in NexGen Energy by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Dudley & Shanley Inc. now owns 1,205,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 82,500 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in NexGen Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $117,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in NexGen Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in NexGen Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in NexGen Energy by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 157,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 23,301 shares during the period.

About NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE)

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of uranium properties in Canada. Its principal property is the Rook I project that consists of 32 contiguous mineral claims covering 35,065 hectares located in the southwest Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan.

