NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

NexGen Energy Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.02. NexGen Energy shares last traded at $0.99, with a volume of 890,889 shares.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NexGen Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th.
NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter.
About NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE)
NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of uranium properties in Canada. Its principal property is the Rook I project that consists of 32 contiguous mineral claims covering 35,065 hectares located in the southwest Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan.
