NexJ Systems (TSE:NXJ) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of NexJ Systems Inc (TSE:NXJ) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.48. NexJ Systems shares last traded at $0.48, with a volume of 2,500 shares.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.47, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

NexJ Systems Company Profile (TSE:NXJ)

NexJ Systems Inc provides enterprise customer management solutions for the financial services industry in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers a suite of customer relationship management software solutions to insurance, wealth management and private banking, corporate and commercial banking, and capital markets, as well as for sales, trading, and research.

