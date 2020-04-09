Nimiq Trading Up 2.5% Over Last 7 Days (NIM)

Nimiq (CURRENCY:NIM) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 9th. One Nimiq coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, LATOKEN, BTC-Alpha and Trade Satoshi. Over the last week, Nimiq has traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar. Nimiq has a market cap of $2.90 million and $285,205.00 worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7,276.81 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $170.38 or 0.02341369 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $257.70 or 0.03541430 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.15 or 0.00634234 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.42 or 0.00802856 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00013958 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00080016 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00024908 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.35 or 0.00568209 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Nimiq Coin Profile

Nimiq (NIM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 6,580,178,046 coins and its circulating supply is 5,754,178,046 coins. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq. Nimiq’s official message board is medium.com/nimiq-network. Nimiq’s official website is nimiq.com. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Nimiq

Nimiq can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, HitBTC, BTC-Alpha and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nimiq should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nimiq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

