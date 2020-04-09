Niobio Cash Reaches One Day Volume of $29.00 (NBR)

Niobio Cash (CURRENCY:NBR) traded 25.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 9th. Niobio Cash has a market capitalization of $58,768.86 and approximately $29.00 worth of Niobio Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Niobio Cash has traded up 19% against the dollar. One Niobio Cash coin can currently be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges including Crex24 and TradeOgre.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000030 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000020 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 26.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Niobio Cash Profile

NBR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 2nd, 2017. Niobio Cash’s total supply is 140,803,743 coins. Niobio Cash’s official Twitter account is @niobio_cash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Niobio Cash is niobiocash.org/en.

Buying and Selling Niobio Cash

Niobio Cash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niobio Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Niobio Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Niobio Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

