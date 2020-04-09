Nippon Dragon Resources (CVE:NIP) Shares Down 28.6%

Nippon Dragon Resources Inc (CVE:NIP) was down 28.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, approximately 10,000 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 59,302 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.84. The stock has a market cap of $4.91 million and a PE ratio of 15.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.04 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.04.

About Nippon Dragon Resources (CVE:NIP)

Nippon Dragon Resources Inc explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada. It owns a 100% interest in the Rocmec 1 gold project, which is located in Dasserat Township, Quebec. The company also holds interests in the Courville-Maruska project, which is located in Courville Township, Quebec; and the Denain project that is located in Val d'Or, Quebec.

See Also: Why is the conference call important?

Receive News & Ratings for Nippon Dragon Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nippon Dragon Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.