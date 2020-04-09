Nomura Lowers Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Price Target to $15.00

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Nomura from $29.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Nomura’s price target indicates a potential downside of 15.82% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine downgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. UBS Group cut their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $35.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Fifth Third Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.61.

Fifth Third Bancorp stock traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,664,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,479,692. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.82 and its 200 day moving average is $26.92. The company has a market cap of $11.28 billion, a PE ratio of 5.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52-week low of $11.10 and a 52-week high of $31.64.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.05). Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 25.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Katherine H. Blackburn acquired 58,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.90 per share, with a total value of $993,720.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 104,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,760,202.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Frank R. Forrest sold 3,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.23, for a total value of $91,013.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,520,863.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hengehold Capital Management LLC raised its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 11,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 56,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 2,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 57,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.90% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

