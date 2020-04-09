Nomura Lowers M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) Price Target to $107.00

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Nomura from $176.00 to $107.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Nomura’s price target suggests a potential downside of 6.75% from the stock’s current price.

MTB has been the subject of several other reports. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $169.00 to $184.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Wedbush increased their price target on M&T Bank from $169.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $185.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.00.

MTB traded up $7.11 on Tuesday, reaching $114.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,218,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 976,947. The company has a fifty day moving average of $123.04 and a 200-day moving average of $153.64. The company has a market capitalization of $13.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.34, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. M&T Bank has a one year low of $87.64 and a one year high of $174.93.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.13. M&T Bank had a net margin of 27.79% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.79 EPS. Research analysts predict that M&T Bank will post 11.71 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTB. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the 4th quarter worth $205,805,000. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $100,079,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $27,336,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in M&T Bank by 57.9% during the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 419,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,294,000 after purchasing an additional 154,057 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in M&T Bank by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 507,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,191,000 after acquiring an additional 136,321 shares during the period. 82.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

