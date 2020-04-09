Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $520.53 Million

Analysts expect that Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) will post $520.53 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Nordson’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $510.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $542.70 million. Nordson reported sales of $551.12 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nordson will report full-year sales of $2.17 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.08 billion to $2.25 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.23 billion to $2.34 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Nordson.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $494.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.96 million. Nordson had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 21.78%. Nordson’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Nordson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. DA Davidson raised Nordson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Nordson in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised Nordson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $160.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $188.00 price target on shares of Nordson in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.17.

In other news, CFO Gregory A. Thaxton sold 3,041 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.07, for a total value of $495,895.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,798,931.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael F. Hilton sold 17,436 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.02, for a total value of $2,981,904.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NDSN. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Nordson by 15,587.0% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,116,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,998,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103,308 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Nordson by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 973,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $158,446,000 after purchasing an additional 17,652 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Nordson by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 775,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $126,352,000 after purchasing an additional 58,740 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Nordson by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 651,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,155,000 after purchasing an additional 20,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Nordson during the 4th quarter valued at $86,059,000. 72.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ NDSN traded up $4.68 on Friday, hitting $147.34. The company had a trading volume of 226,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,081. The company has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a PE ratio of 25.19, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $137.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Nordson has a 12-month low of $96.46 and a 12-month high of $180.28.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. Nordson’s payout ratio is 25.89%.

About Nordson

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. Its Adhesive Dispensing Systems segment provides dispensing, coating, and laminating systems for adhesives, lotions, liquids, and fibers to disposable products and roll goods; automated adhesive dispensing systems used in packaged goods industries; components and systems used in the thermoplastic melt stream; and product assembly systems for use in paper and paperboard converting applications, and manufacturing roll goods, as well as for the assembly of plastic, metal, and wood products.

