Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Given New $189.00 Price Target at Susquehanna Bancshares

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) had its price objective decreased by Susquehanna Bancshares from $247.00 to $189.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Susquehanna Bancshares currently has a positive rating on the railroad operator’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $197.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $237.00 to $226.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $247.00 to $166.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $200.23.

NSC traded up $0.33 on Wednesday, hitting $159.30. The company had a trading volume of 2,191,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,029,909. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Norfolk Southern has a 52-week low of $112.62 and a 52-week high of $219.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $185.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.39.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The railroad operator reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.27. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 24.10% and a return on equity of 18.04%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.57 earnings per share. Norfolk Southern’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Norfolk Southern will post 10.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

In other news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.16, for a total transaction of $278,101.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,446,712. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.83, for a total transaction of $236,825.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,809 shares in the company, valued at $1,866,010.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,724 shares of company stock worth $3,125,979 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NSC. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,139,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 30,124 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $5,412,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 72,396 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $13,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 106,811 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $19,190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 3rd quarter valued at about $979,000. Institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

