Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) Given New $13.00 Price Target at Northland Securities

Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) had its price target decreased by Northland Securities from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Northland Securities currently has an outperform rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on NTIC. TheStreet downgraded Northern Technologies International from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Northern Technologies International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th.

Shares of NTIC traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.60. 13,013 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,599. Northern Technologies International has a 12-month low of $4.70 and a 12-month high of $14.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.15. The company has a market cap of $63.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75 and a beta of 1.46.

Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.08). Northern Technologies International had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The company had revenue of $13.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Northern Technologies International will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Northern Technologies International by 59.2% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,825 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA grew its holdings in Northern Technologies International by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 328,381 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,617,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in Northern Technologies International by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 63,352 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $891,000 after buying an additional 2,260 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Northern Technologies International by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 121,902 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Northern Technologies International by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 288,583 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,057,000 after buying an additional 37,422 shares during the last quarter. 33.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Northern Technologies International

Northern Technologies International Corporation develops and markets rust and corrosion inhibiting products and services to automotive, electronics, electrical, mechanical, military, retail consumer, and oil and gas markets. It offers rust and corrosion inhibiting products, such as plastic and paper packaging, liquids, coatings, rust removers, cleaners, diffusers, and engineered solutions designed for the oil and gas industry under the ZERUST brand.

