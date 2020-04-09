Novagold Resources (NASDAQ:NG) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Posted by on Apr 9th, 2020

Novagold Resources (NASDAQ:NG) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of NG stock traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.99. The company had a trading volume of 4,824,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,048,732. Novagold Resources has a 12 month low of $3.69 and a 12 month high of $10.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.67.

Novagold Resources (NASDAQ:NG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01.

Novagold Resources Company Profile

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It primarily holds a 50% interest in the Donlin Gold property that covers an area of 71,420 acres located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska.

