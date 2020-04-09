OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.
Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on OCFC. TheStreet lowered shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. OceanFirst Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.
OCFC stock traded up $1.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 242,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,550. OceanFirst Financial has a 52 week low of $11.60 and a 52 week high of $26.09. The stock has a market cap of $900.86 million, a PE ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.49.
In other OceanFirst Financial news, Director Nicos Katsoulis purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.83 per share, with a total value of $33,660.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William D. Moss sold 6,623 shares of OceanFirst Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.48, for a total transaction of $155,508.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,730 shares of company stock worth $956,612 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 1.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,031,640 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $24,347,000 after buying an additional 15,406 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 464,707 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $11,869,000 after buying an additional 11,761 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 741,391 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $18,935,000 after buying an additional 30,730 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 20,424 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 4,169 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 78.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 106,102 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,710,000 after buying an additional 46,524 shares during the period. 60.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About OceanFirst Financial
OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides a range of community banking services. The company offers various deposit products to retail, government, and business customers, including money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing accounts, and time deposits.
