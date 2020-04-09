OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on OCFC. TheStreet lowered shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. OceanFirst Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Get OceanFirst Financial alerts:

OCFC stock traded up $1.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 242,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,550. OceanFirst Financial has a 52 week low of $11.60 and a 52 week high of $26.09. The stock has a market cap of $900.86 million, a PE ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.49.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $74.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.18 million. OceanFirst Financial had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 9.20%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that OceanFirst Financial will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other OceanFirst Financial news, Director Nicos Katsoulis purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.83 per share, with a total value of $33,660.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William D. Moss sold 6,623 shares of OceanFirst Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.48, for a total transaction of $155,508.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,730 shares of company stock worth $956,612 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 1.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,031,640 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $24,347,000 after buying an additional 15,406 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 464,707 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $11,869,000 after buying an additional 11,761 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 741,391 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $18,935,000 after buying an additional 30,730 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 20,424 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 4,169 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 78.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 106,102 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,710,000 after buying an additional 46,524 shares during the period. 60.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About OceanFirst Financial

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides a range of community banking services. The company offers various deposit products to retail, government, and business customers, including money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing accounts, and time deposits.

Featured Article: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for OceanFirst Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OceanFirst Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.