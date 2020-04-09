Oceanic Iron Ore (CVE:FEO) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.10

Oceanic Iron Ore Corp (CVE:FEO)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.10 and traded as high as $0.12. Oceanic Iron Ore shares last traded at $0.10, with a volume of 82,500 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.80, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $9.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.10.

Get Oceanic Iron Ore alerts:

In other news, Director Steven Dean acquired 243,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.12 per share, with a total value of C$29,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,695,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$203,404.44. In the last three months, insiders bought 392,500 shares of company stock valued at $46,100.

Oceanic Iron Ore Corp., an exploration stage company, acquires and explores for iron ore properties in Québec, Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Ungava Bay iron property that covers three project areas, including Hopes Advance, Morgan Lake, and Roberts Lake, which covers approximately 39,717 hectares of iron formation located in the Nunavik region of Northern Québec.

Read More: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Oceanic Iron Ore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oceanic Iron Ore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.