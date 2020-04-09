Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $34.99

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:OVBC) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $34.99 and traded as low as $28.30. Ohio Valley Banc shares last traded at $28.30, with a volume of 2,765 shares changing hands.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ohio Valley Banc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.76 and its 200-day moving average is $34.96. The firm has a market cap of $135.49 million, a P/E ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ohio Valley Banc had a net margin of 16.66% and a return on equity of 7.96%. The business had revenue of $13.60 million during the quarter.

In other news, Director Edward J. Robbins purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.23 per share, for a total transaction of $58,075.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,015 shares in the company, valued at $46,808.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 6.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ohio Valley Banc by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,431 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Ohio Valley Banc by 44.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,883 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 5,824 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Ohio Valley Banc by 59.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,228 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,949 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ohio Valley Banc by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 102,468 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,060,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Ohio Valley Banc by 101.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,220 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,120 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.63% of the company’s stock.

Ohio Valley Banc

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Ohio Valley Bank Company that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Consumer Finance. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

