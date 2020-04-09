Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. was incorporated in the State of Maryland. It is a self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT), investing in income producing healthcare facilities, principally long-term care facilities located in the United States (U.S.) and the United Kingdom (U.K.). The Company provide lease or mortgage financing to qualified operators of skilled nursing facilities (SNFs) and, to a lesser extent, assisted living facilities (ALFs), independent living facilities and rehabilitation and acute care facilities. It has historically financed investments through borrowings under its revolving credit facilities, private placements or public offerings of its debt and equity securities, the assumption of secured indebtedness, retention of cash flow, or a combination of these methods. “

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on OHI. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $43.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Mizuho assumed coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Raymond James raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.94.

NYSE OHI traded up $2.47 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.59. The stock had a trading volume of 4,436,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,726,323. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of 21.89, a PEG ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.89. Omega Healthcare Investors has a twelve month low of $13.33 and a twelve month high of $45.22.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $212.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.40 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 36.73% and a return on equity of 8.38%. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Omega Healthcare Investors will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Omega Healthcare Investors news, insider Steven J. Insoft sold 50,000 shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $2,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 183,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,053,408. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Craig R. Callen purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.56 per share, for a total transaction of $102,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 32,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $817,920. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 100,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,374,500. 1.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

