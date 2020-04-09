Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) PT Lowered to $19.00

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at BTIG Research from $27.00 to $19.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research’s price target points to a potential upside of 148.37% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oportun Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Oportun Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Oportun Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $24.50 in a report on Friday, January 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Oportun Financial in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.07.

Get Oportun Financial alerts:

NASDAQ OPRT traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $7.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,096. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.43. Oportun Financial has a twelve month low of $6.31 and a twelve month high of $25.84. The firm has a market cap of $213.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.88.

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $165.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.20 million. Equities analysts expect that Oportun Financial will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OPRT. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oportun Financial during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oportun Financial during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oportun Financial during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Oportun Financial during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Oportun Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.24% of the company’s stock.

Oportun Financial Company Profile

Oportun is a high-growth, mission-driven CDFI and provider of inclusive, affordable financial services powered by a deep, data-driven understanding of its customers and advanced proprietary technology. By lending money to hardworking, low-to-moderate-income individuals, Oportun helps them move forward in their lives, demonstrate their creditworthiness, and establish the credit history they need to access new opportunities.

Recommended Story: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for Oportun Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oportun Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.