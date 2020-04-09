Oppenheimer Increases Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) Price Target to $90.00

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) had its price objective upped by analysts at Oppenheimer from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 3.67% from the company’s previous close. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Incyte’s FY2022 earnings at $4.29 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.85 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.94 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Incyte in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Incyte from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Incyte from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $83.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. JMP Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $121.00 target price on shares of Incyte in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Incyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.25.

Shares of INCY stock traded down $0.94 on Tuesday, reaching $86.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,810,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,975,926. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.45. Incyte has a 1 year low of $62.48 and a 1 year high of $96.79. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 4.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $18.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.80.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. Incyte had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 20.70%. The business had revenue of $579.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.13 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Incyte will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Incyte news, EVP Paula J. Swain sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,079,440. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maria E. Pasquale sold 1,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $156,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,025,635. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,171 shares of company stock valued at $725,754. 17.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INCY. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Incyte by 0.5% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 26,958 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its stake in Incyte by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 14,576 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Incyte by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 8,149 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. raised its stake in Incyte by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 17,701 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Incyte by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 33,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,931,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. 90.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

