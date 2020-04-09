Oppenheimer Lowers Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Price Target to $70.00

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) had its target price dropped by analysts at Oppenheimer from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target points to a potential upside of 11.79% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Varonis Systems from $105.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Varonis Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Thursday, February 13th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Varonis Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.57.

NASDAQ:VRNS traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $62.62. 271,291 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 471,912. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Varonis Systems has a twelve month low of $48.95 and a twelve month high of $93.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $70.09 and a 200 day moving average of $73.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.99 and a beta of 1.08.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.38. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 30.99% and a negative return on equity of 74.25%. The company had revenue of $72.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Varonis Systems will post -2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Yakov Faitelson sold 65,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.49, for a total value of $5,441,544.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Guy Melamed sold 56,233 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.03, for a total value of $4,556,559.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 212,035 shares of company stock valued at $17,196,165 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRNS. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,927 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Varonis Systems by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,490 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Varonis Systems by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 46,209 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,762,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,954 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares in the last quarter.

About Varonis Systems

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data. Its software allows enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential customer, and patient and employee data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

