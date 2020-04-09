Opus Small Cap Value Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:OSCV) Stock Price Up 0.8%

Opus Small Cap Value Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:OSCV)’s share price rose 0.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $18.71 and last traded at $18.55, approximately 9,600 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 19,107 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.41.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.28.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.1269 per share. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 17th.

