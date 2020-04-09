Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $3.50 price objective on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential downside of 21.70% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics that treat infectious disease agents. The Company’s lead product candidate, omadacycline, is a tetracycline-derived antibiotic being developed for use as a first-line monotherapy for serious community-acquired bacterial infections where antibiotic resistance is of concern for treating physicians. Its second product candidate, WC 3035 is a tetracycline-derived compound designed for use in the treatment of acne and rosacea. Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc., formerly known as Transcept Pharmaceuticals, Inc., is based in United States. “

Get Paratek Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on PRTK. WBB Securities began coverage on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine raised Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research set a $36.00 price target on Paratek Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.92.

Shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.47. 945,963 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 917,256. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.62. The company has a market cap of $189.15 million, a PE ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 1.35. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.50 and a twelve month high of $6.39.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.22. Paratek Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 778.47% and a negative return on equity of 5,327.73%. The business had revenue of $8.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Paratek Pharmaceuticals will post -2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRTK. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 673,779 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after acquiring an additional 31,526 shares during the period. Private Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 109.7% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 73,324 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 38,350 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.23% of the company’s stock.

About Paratek Pharmaceuticals

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics based upon biology and tetracycline chemistry in the United States. Its lead product candidates include omadacycline, an intravenous and oral antibiotic for use as a monotherapy antibiotic for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, community-acquired bacterial pneumonia, urinary tract infections, and other community-acquired bacterial infections; and Sarecycline, a tetracycline-derived compound designed for use in the treatment of acne and rosacea.

Featured Article: Compound Interest

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Paratek Pharmaceuticals (PRTK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Paratek Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paratek Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.