Parkgene Trading 6.6% Higher This Week (GENE)

Parkgene (CURRENCY:GENE) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 9th. Parkgene has a total market cap of $64,263.26 and approximately $122.00 worth of Parkgene was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Parkgene has traded up 6.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Parkgene token can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and BTC-Alpha.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002726 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013746 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $214.17 or 0.02948739 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.98 or 0.00206247 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00049103 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00046228 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000703 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Parkgene Profile

Parkgene’s genesis date was December 22nd, 2017. Parkgene’s total supply is 928,840,384 tokens and its circulating supply is 294,760,863 tokens. Parkgene’s official Twitter account is @PARKGENE1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Parkgene is /r/PARKGENE and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Parkgene is parkgene.io . The official message board for Parkgene is medium.com/@parkgene

Parkgene Token Trading

Parkgene can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parkgene directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Parkgene should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Parkgene using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

