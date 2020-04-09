Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Patterson Companies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Patterson Companies from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Wolfe Research upgraded Patterson Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Bank of America upgraded Patterson Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Cfra upgraded Patterson Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.44.

Shares of NASDAQ PDCO traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.24. 1,335,204 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,365,004. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.47. Patterson Companies has a 1 year low of $12.93 and a 1 year high of $25.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.76 and a 200 day moving average of $19.93.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 0.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Patterson Companies will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 125,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,571,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Patterson Companies by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in Patterson Companies by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 45,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Patterson Companies by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 217,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,450,000 after buying an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in Patterson Companies by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 48,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,000 after buying an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Patterson Companies Company Profile

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through Dental and Animal Health segments. The company's Dental segment offers consumable products, such as infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

