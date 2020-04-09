Paxos Standard (PAX) Hits Market Capitalization of $243.87 Million

Paxos Standard (CURRENCY:PAX) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. During the last seven days, Paxos Standard has traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Paxos Standard token can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00013673 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BitMart, BW.com, SouthXchange and Iquant. Paxos Standard has a total market cap of $243.87 million and $891.42 million worth of Paxos Standard was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Paxos Standard alerts:

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Vezt (VZT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000169 BTC.

POPCHAIN (PCH) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ORS Group (ORS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000192 BTC.

About Paxos Standard

Paxos Standard is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on September 10th, 2018. Paxos Standard’s total supply is 249,952,065 tokens and its circulating supply is 244,951,954 tokens. Paxos Standard’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Paxos Standard’s official website is paxos.com/standard . The official message board for Paxos Standard is medium.com/@PaxosStandard

Buying and Selling Paxos Standard

Paxos Standard can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Iquant, Bitrue, Sistemkoin, Bit-Z, BitMart, Coinall, Kyber Network, Coinbit, OKCoin, FCoin, Binance, MXC, C2CX, ABCC, WazirX, OKEx, KuCoin, Hotbit, CoinExchange, Bittrex, ZB.COM, Gate.io, BW.com, DDEX, CoinBene, BCEX, P2PB2B, HitBTC, Bitfinex, Coinsuper, CoinPlace, DigiFinex, TOKOK, SouthXchange, BitMax, BigONE, GBX Digital Asset Exchange, CoinEx and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paxos Standard directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Paxos Standard should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Paxos Standard using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Paxos Standard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Paxos Standard and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.