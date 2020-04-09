Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) is Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Abner Herrman & Brock LLC trimmed its position in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 186,955 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 20,415 shares during the quarter. Paypal accounts for 4.1% of Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s holdings in Paypal were worth $17,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Paypal in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Paypal in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Paypal in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Paypal in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Paypal during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PYPL traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $105.84. 10,893,130 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,533,817. The company has a market capitalization of $117.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.13, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.94. Paypal Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $82.07 and a twelve month high of $124.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $104.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.94 billion. Paypal had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 13.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Paypal news, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 5,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.31, for a total transaction of $732,514.59. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,501,272.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $2,975,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 357,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,566,782.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 242,074 shares of company stock worth $26,220,554 in the last 90 days. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PYPL. Macquarie began coverage on Paypal in a report on Thursday, March 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $122.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on Paypal from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Paypal in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $128.00 target price on shares of Paypal in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Paypal from $137.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.20.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

